'Love taking responsibility, but I miss Jassi bhai'

'Love taking responsibility, but I miss Jassi bhai'

Source: PTI
August 02, 2025 22:25 IST

Siraj, who has shouldered extra responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, says he enjoys taking extra responsibility.

Siraj-Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was earmarked to play three out of five Tests in the series against England. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj has bowled an impressive 155-plus overs across nine England innings and not once did the thought of physical breakdown during a marathon series cross his mind.

At a time when the term 'workload management' is in vogue, Siraj lasting five Tests and already having 18 wickets from four games is a testimony to his fine fitness and stamina.

"I don't think about breaking down. I only think about the match. I love playing for the country and I want to give everything to the country. I keep my plans simple and try to give my everything and results do follow," Siraj told Sky Sports during an interview with former India player Dinesh Karthik.

 

Siraj, who has shouldered extra responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who could only play three Tests due to workload management, said he enjoys taking responsibility.

"To be honest, I love responsibility but I also miss Jassi bhai because he is senior bowler, he leads by example as to what we need to bowl to different batters. I like that.

"When Jassi bhai isn't around, then you get that confidence that you need to shoulder extra responsibility and I enjoy that. I don't take extra pressure and try to keep things simple."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
