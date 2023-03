Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans a happy Holi.

The Master Blaster gave a glimpse of how he celebrated the festival of colours.

On Instagram, Sachin asked his fans to guess the number of colours on his kurta meanwhile on Twitter he asked his followers to guess what was on his plate.

Tendulkar surely knows how to keep his fans entertained with his unique posts.