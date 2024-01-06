'His journey exemplifies adaptability, grit'

IMAGE: David Warner hugs Usman Khawaja's mother after Australia won the 3rd Test against Pakistan, his farewell Test on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X

Australia's star opener David Warner on Saturday brought down the curtains on his illustrious Test career after playing the farewell Test innings against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The southpaw hit a match-winning 57 as Australia successfully chased down 130 to beat Pakistan to claim the third Test by eight wickets, on Saturday, and take the series 3-0.

Warner made his international debut against South Africa in a T20I match in 2009 before making his Test debut against New Zealand two years later in 2011.

The seasoned veteran was greeted warmly by his home fans at Sydney Cricket Ground, with spectators even entering the pitch to see the post-match presentation. Fans flocked to the ground in great numbers to see Warner in white for the final time.

As Warner bid adieu, Warner received warm farewell greetings from friends and colleagues far and near and leading the band was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"From being an explosive T20 batter to becoming a resilient Test player, @davidwarner31's journey exemplifies adaptability and grit. His transition and evolution in the game have been remarkable, showcasing aggressive intent while mastering the art of pacing an innings. Congratulations on a wonderful Test career, David! Best wishes to you and your family," Sachin wrote on X.

IMAGE: David Warner and Virender Sehwag were opening partners during the former's debut IPL season in 2009. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virender Sehwag/X

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also complimented Warner: "Congratulations @davidwarner31 on a wonderful Test career. Since the time I saw you, knew this is the format you will excel most in and what a ride it has been. Full on entertainment on the pitch and now hopefully more in reels and T20 cricket. Best wishes for the next phase," Sehwag wrote on X while sharing a photo with Warner during IPL days.

Warner was Sehwag's opening partner at the Delhi Daredevils when the Australian star made his IPL debut in 2009 and stayed with the team till 2013.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer also reminisced about Warner's career.

"Started out as a T20 bat but took to the Test game like fish to water and there was no looking back. He could score a hundred before lunch or bat long and score a triple ton. Farewell, @davidwarner31. You should be mighty proud of all you achieved wearing that baggy green. #AUSvPAK," Jaffer said.

IMAGE: David Warner walks off the pitch for the final time in Test cricket on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also applauded ex-teammate Warner and wrote, "Congratulations on an extraordinary Test career, @davidwarner31! You have transformed the game on the field and have been box office for everyone sitting at home or in the stands! Enjoy putting your feet up and quality time with your family in this new chapter! #thebull #CricketLegend #FamilyFirst."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Warner on his brilliant Test career.

"Brilliant Test career @davidwarner31.. Love sports people that play on the edge and you have done that throughout .. #Australia," Vaughan wrote on X.

Warner finished with 8786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 Test hundreds and 37 fifties.