Hardik's 'dance partner for life'

Hardik's 'dance partner for life'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 22, 2023 08:15 IST
Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

After treating fans to their grand Christian and Hindu wedding, the couple shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on their social media feed.

They dropped a bunch of gorgeous pictures from what seems like their sangeet. Natasa opted for a gorgeous silver lehenga and Hardik complemented her look in a blue and silver sherwani.

'My dance partner for life,' they captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

Hardik Pandya

For the mehendi and haldi ceremony, India's T20 captain wore a pink and white kurta with diagonal stripes over it, paired with a white pyjama.

Their son Agastya twinned with his father and rocked in a matching outfit. Natasa looked beautiful in a yellow ensemble that featured a short yellow top, with a multicoloured fringed cape draped over it.

Hardik Pandya

'Painted in love,' the couple captioned the pictures.

Hardik Pandya

Dinesh Karthik was also spotted at the wedding.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik with Natasa Stankovic and Krunal and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Dipika and DK looked lovely. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

 

REDIFF CRICKET
