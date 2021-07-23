Grand Welcome for Rishabh Pant

July 23, 2021 08:18 IST

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant received a grand welcome as he joined the Indian team on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19.;

Pant shared a picture on Thursday with a garland around his neck on his Twitter handle and quoted the dialogue from the Shah Rukh Khan film Baazigar while thanking Coach Ravi Shastri and team-mates for the reception.

'After every loss is a win and every winner is called champion. Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome,' Pant tweeted.

Shastri also shared a picture with Pant in garland and welcomed the wicket-keeper. The coach noted that Team India's dressing room is 'Noisier' after Pant's return.

The 23 year old also posed with team-mates Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.