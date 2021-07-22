News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After Avesh, Washington out of England series

After Avesh, Washington out of England series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 22, 2021 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: India spinner Washington Sundar puts in the work during a fielding drill. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team in England was dealt another injury blow, on Thursday, when spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-Test series beginning August 4.

Washington is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the tour.

 

It has been learnt that Washington has fractured a finger after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the second day of the first class warm up game between India and County XI.

"Yes Washy has a fractured finger just like Avesh who had a thumb dislocation. Both are out of Test series and will go home," a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

"He will also take at least five weeks to start bowling and so no point keeping them here," the source said.

It is understood that the short ball from Siraj that accounted for Washington hit his fingers harder than expected and he was in excruciating pain after returning to pavilion.

While Washington or Avesh were not first team regulars but are integral part as net bowlers and the Tamil Nadu all rounder with his superior batting abilities would have been in the mix during some point of the series.

"It is sheer irony that both Avesh and Washington played for opposition and got hurt. But this is sport and injuries are part and parcel of life," the source added.

The replacements will soon be named and it will be interesting if a Navdeep Saini or Bhuneshwar Kumar replaces Avesh and join after Sri Lanka series gets over.

In case of Washington, the like for like replacement is Krishnappa Gowtham. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Chappell once rejected Chahar: Prasad
Chappell once rejected Chahar: Prasad
Who should India try out in 3rd ODI?
Who should India try out in 3rd ODI?
Should India experiment or not after series win
Should India experiment or not after series win
'India has a responsibility to South African Indians'
'India has a responsibility to South African Indians'
The Bangla director making waves at Cannes
The Bangla director making waves at Cannes
TMC MPs tear papers during Vaishnaw's statement
TMC MPs tear papers during Vaishnaw's statement
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Khan injury adds to India's woes ahead of Eng Tests

Khan injury adds to India's woes ahead of Eng Tests

Pant returns to Team India

Pant returns to Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances