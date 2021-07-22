Who should India try out in 3rd ODI?

July 22, 2021 12:39 IST

IMAGE: India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday to seal the three match series 2-0. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Having sealed the ODI series with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the second game, India must look to use the opportunity to try out their reserve players in the final ODI on Friday.

While India dominated the opening ODI with a thumping seven wicket victory, they registered a thrilling three wicket win with five balls to spare in the second ODI thanks to No 8 batsman Deepak Chahar, who steered the visitors with a splendid 69 not out from 82 balls.

The likes of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who went wicketless in the second match, and Hardik Pandya, who failed with both bat and ball, could be given a break ahead of the three match T20I series.

Young Karnataka batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal could take the place of Prithvi Shaw who seems to have developed a few problems against spin.

A fit-again Sanju Samson could come in for Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper while Nitish Rana or Ruturaj Gaikwad may take Manish Pandey's place.

Krishnappa Gowtham can prove to be a like-for-like replacement for Krunal Pandya as the spinning all-rounder.

Among the bowlers, India could consider giving Yuzvendra Chahal a break and try one of the leggies -- Varun Chakravarthy or Rahul Chahar.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is an exciting talent while Navdeep Saini's ability to bowl quick and accurate makes him an exciting prospect in the limited overs format.

While a series sweep will be their priority, Coach Rahul Dravid could look to fit in as many new players as possible in the third ODI to give them some game time ahead of the T20 matches.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Friday's third ODI against Sri Lanka?