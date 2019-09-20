PIX: Ganguly inaugurates cricket-themed restaurant in Kolkata

September 20, 2019 19:39 IST

'It's a must-visit place for ardent fans of cricket and food.'

A cricket-themed restaurant displaying more than 100 memorabilia was inaugurated by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, in Kolkata, on Friday.



"I have seen several cricket-themed restaurants in other countries like Sri Lanka, UK. But this one is different as it has so many authentic memorabilia. It's a must-visit place for ardent fans of cricket and food," Ganguly said while inaugurating 'Pavilion' at Park Circus in Kolkata.





The restaurant displays more than 100 cricket memorabilia, including signatures of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, David Warner and almost all prominent members of the present Indian team and Indian Premier League stars.





Inside this newly conceptualized restaurant, cricket enthusiasts can find bats, balls, helmets, jerseys, neckties, used and signed by the legends of the sport. Autographs of England, India, Pakistan, Australia and different IPL team members together on bats, jerseys, sheets (with photos of them) are also present.





The massive collection of cricket memorabilia has been collected by Moin Bin Moksud, who has worked with several Indian Premier League franchises.



"The idea of Pavilion came to my mind when I visited MCC Museum. I wanted to give Kolkata an authentic place to watch cricket," Moksud said.





The restaurant serves traditional Indian and Chinese dishes.