All-India coaching staff will pave way for strong future: Shastri

September 20, 2019 18:50 IST

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri, right, speaks to Rahul Dravid as R Sridhar, left, looks on. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that an all-India coaching line-up will pave the way for a strong future of coaches and cricketers in the country.

Shastri shared pictures with former India captain and National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid along with Indian team's fielding coach R Sridhar.



"An all-India line up in the coaching staff will only pave way for a strong future of Indian coaches and cricketers - with #RahulDravid @coach_rsridhar. #BArun #VikramRathour #TeamIndia," Shastri tweeted, on Friday.

Last month, Shastri was retained as head coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team up to 2021.

Team India have an all-India coaching staff including Shastri and Sridhar, with Bharat Arun also retained as the bowling coach, while Vikram Rathour last month replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach.



Indian batting great Dravid was appointed as the head of NCA in July. He has been tasked with looking after all cricket-related activities at the academy and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and the support staff at the NCA in Bengaluru.



India will take on South Africa in the third and final T20 International in Bengaluru on Sunday. They lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second match in Mohali, while the first match in Dharamsala was washed out.



