News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: England vs India, 1st Test, Day 4

PIX: England vs India, 1st Test, Day 4

August 07, 2021 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 4 of the first Test between England and India, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root celebrates after completing his half-century during Day 4 of the first Test against India in Nottingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root struck his second half-century of the match to guide his team to 119-2 at lunch on the penultimate day of the opening Test against India in Nottingham on Saturday.

 

Root had topscored in his side's below-par first innings total of 183 and the 30-year-old once led by example helping England overcome the loss of two quick wickets and move 24 runs ahead.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Rory Burns. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Root was batting on 56 at the break, with opener Dom Sibley on 27 after the duo raised 73 runs for the flourishing third-wicket partnership.

Earlier Mohammed Siraj drew first blood for India after England resumed on 25 for no loss at Trent Bridge.

The seamer induced Rory Burns into edging a ball and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took the catch to dismiss the opener for 18.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats during Day 4. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Next man in Zak Crawley fell in the next over, caught behind for six, edging Jasprit Bumrah to Pant who dived to his right to take the catch.

Root nearly edged Bumrah to Virat Kohli at first slip but the ball did not carry. The batsman hit Mohammed Shami for a boundary to bring up his fifty.

IMAGE: England opener Dom Sibley. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sibley, then on 24, was given lbw to Shardul Thakur but the opener reviewed the decision which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stumps.

The first match of the five-test series between the teams marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I've grown as a person, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul
I've grown as a person, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul
Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day
Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Neeraj earns India historic Olympics javelin GOLD
Neeraj earns India historic Olympics javelin GOLD
Modi slams Congress for hypocrisy towards poor
Modi slams Congress for hypocrisy towards poor
Bajrang outsmarts Kazakh for Olympics wrestling bronze
Bajrang outsmarts Kazakh for Olympics wrestling bronze
When golf won over India's PM, President and Public!
When golf won over India's PM, President and Public!

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Why Jadeja Rocks

Why Jadeja Rocks

Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances