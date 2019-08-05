News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes PIX: England heading for defeat after losing four wickets before lunch

August 05, 2019 18:17 IST

Images from Day 5 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia, at Edgbaston, on Monday.

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England are on course for defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston after losing four wickets before lunch to sit 85-4 in their second innings on Day five, still 313 runs behind Australia.

 

Chasing the second highest successful run chase in Ashes history, England first innings centurion Rory Burns fell first in the second over of the day for 11. The highest successful run chase ever was Australia getting 404 at Headingley in 1948.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson's poor Test continued after Joe Root was twice saved on review, meaning eight of Wilson's decisions have been overturned in this test, before a disaster from Jason Roy saw him bowled for 28.

Joe Denly (11) was next to go, this time a review did not come to his rescue, but the key wicket of captain Joe Root (28), at the hand of Nathan Lyon, put Australia within sight of a first Edgbaston win in 18 years.

