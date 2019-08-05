News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni plays volleyball with Territorial Army battalion

Dhoni plays volleyball with Territorial Army battalion

August 05, 2019 09:00 IST

India's two-time World Cup winning-cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Sunday played volleyball with his battalion in the Territorial Army.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).Photograph: Twitter

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion, beginning his stint in uniform on July 31, and is expected to undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty.

The video went viral on social media.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.

Dhoni is not a part of India's squad in the ongoing limited overs series against West Indies.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rohit surpasses Gayle's six-hitting tally

Rohit surpasses Gayle's six-hitting tally

PIX: Krunal, Rohit power India to series-clinching win

PIX: Krunal, Rohit power India to series-clinching win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use