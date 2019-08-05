PIX: England fans continue 'assault' on Australia

August 05, 2019 17:59 IST

IMAGE: Cricket fans show Steven Smith face masks in the Hollies stand pictured during Day three of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Steve Smith continues to be the victim of a never-ending booing.

The disgraced former captain received the biggest boos to the Sandpaper scandal that saw him banned for 12 months and stripped of the captaincy.

IMAGE: A fan holds up a sign picturing Australian cricketers David Warner, Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft during Day two. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Smith was booed during the World Cup and the taunting continued during the first Ashes Test even as he compiled a masterful 144 to rescue Australia at Edgbaston.

Some fans brandished squares of sandpaper and others wore masks of Smith crying.

IMAGE: England fans show off their yellow sandpaper on Day one. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Smith was mocked with the masks and a T-shirt with the image of him shedding tears. The masks were modelled on Smith's tearful press conference when he arrived back in Sydney after being banned in March last year.

Smith brushed off the taunts of the Edgbaston crowd. "It doesn't bother me to be perfectly honest," Smith said at a press conference at the end of the opening day.

IMAGE: Cricket fans in fancy dress in the Hollies stand. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft also experienced a nightmare return to the Australia Test side.

Having served 12- and nine-month bans respectively for their roles in the Sandpaper scandal last year, the Australian openers were greeted with a chorus of boos by the partisan Edgbaston crowd.

IMAGE: Cricket fans enjoy the atmosphere. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Many supporters ensured they arrived prepared, as they waved sandpaper in the direction of the pair on their way to the crease.