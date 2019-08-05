Ton-up Smith now second only to Bradman

August 05, 2019 10:44 IST

Becomes second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries

IMAGE: Steve Smith plays a glorious cover drive en route his century on Sunday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Australian batsman Steven Smith on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.

He achieved the feat during the second innings of the first Ashes Test match against England. Smith recorded his 25th century in 119th innings and went past Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had achieved the feat in 127 innings. With this feat, Smith also became the fifth Australian batsman to register centuries in both innings of Ashes Test.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in his 130th Test innings.

Don Bradman's record of 25 centuries in 68 innings remains unbeaten.

"Only Don Bradman has more Test centuries for Australia against England than Steve Smith #Ashes" ICC remided us with their Twitter post.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Smith, saying that the right-handed batsman is the best Test match batter he has ever seen.

"The Best Test Match Batsman I have seen ... That's during my time playing & watching the game is @stevesmith49..This guy is a genius ... !! #OnOn #Ashes," he tweeted.

In the first innings, Australia managed to score 284 runs, owing to Smith's knock of 144 runs. In response to Australia, England scored 374 runs, gaining a lead of 90 runs.

On Thursday, Smith became the second-fastest to register 24 centuries in the Test format. He had achieved the feat during the first innings of the first Ashes Test.

Smith recorded his 24th century in 118th innings, going past Kohli who had achieved the feat in 123 innings.

In the second innings, Australia lost their openers, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft early, but Smith helped Australia to see-off day three.

He then went on to score 142 in the 2nd innings as Australia piled up 487 for 7 declared, setting England a massive 398 for victory.

England, in reply, reached 13-0 at stumps on day four.