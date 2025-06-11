England down WI in high scoring T20I to seal series

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the 3rd T20I and sweep the series at Utilita Bowl, Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Tuesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Ben Duckett blasted a whirlwind 84 from 46 balls as England posted their second highest T20 International score of 248 for three before restricting West Indies to 211 for eight to win by 37 runs and sweep the three-game series on Tuesday.

West Indies elected to bowl but could not find consistency in line and length on a flat batting wicket and were carted around the Rose Bowl as England smashed 15 sixes on the way to their imposing score.

Opener Jamie Smith contributed 60 from 26 balls for his first T20 international half-century as England reached 135-1 at the midway point of their innings, their highest 10-over score.

West Indies were always struggling in their chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals but their total was boosted by a fine unbeaten 79 from 45 balls by Rovman Powell before they ran out of deliveries.

The match aggregate of 459 runs is the highest in a T20 international in England, as the home side added win to their sweep of the three-game One-Day International series, a perfect start for new white ball captain Harry Brook.

IMAGE: England's Jamie Smith celebrates his half century. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

"Very pleased, the lads put a really good shift in and played some exceptional cricket," Brook told Sky Sports. "I like the depth in the batting, it gives the lads at the top the license to get us off to a fast start and we saw that tonight."

Openers Smith and Duckett put on 120 in 63 deliveries for the first wicket. No line or length was safe as the pair used invention and daring to move around the crease and find boundaries at will.

Duckett raced to his highest T20 international score but was bowled around his legs by Akeal Hosein.

IMAGE: West Indies' Shai Hope smacks one down the ground. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Brook (35 not out from 22 balls) and Barbados-born Jacob Bethell (36 from 16 balls) added 70 in the final 31 deliveries of the innings to take England to their massive score.

The 25 dot balls that West Indies bowled are the fewest England have faced in a completed innings.

West Indies never looked like getting close to their target despite an enterprising 45 from 27 balls by captain Shai Hope, until Powell came in at number six and gave them a late boost.

IMAGE: England's Luke Wood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Johnson Charles. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England seamer Luke Wood was the pick on a difficult night for the bowlers with 3-31 in his four overs.

"We have not grasped those crucial moments in the game, whether it is with bat or ball. We have not managed to put that complete game together in this series. We have to improve everywhere," West Indies captain Shai Hope said.