'Gaza war hurts my whole body'

'Gaza war hurts my whole body'

June 10, 2025 18:05 IST

'It's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour.'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester on Tuesday and used his acceptance speech to address the war in Gaza.

The war erupted after Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in the October 7, 2023 attack. Israel's military campaign has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

 

"It's so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body," Guardiola said.

"It's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour.

 Pep Guardiola was recognised for his contribution to the city

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola was recognised for his contribution to the city of Manchester. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

"Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed by the bomb or being killed at the hospital because it's not a hospital anymore. It's not our business.

"But be careful. The next four- or five-year-old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids, Maria, Marius and Valentina. When I see every morning since the nightmare started the infants in Gaza, and I'm so scared."

Guardiola was recognised for his contribution to the city, including guiding his team to six Premier League titles in nine years with the club, along with his charitable work through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

The 54-year-old Spaniard was presented with his honorary degree by the University's Chancellor Nazir Afzal at Whitworth Hall.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
