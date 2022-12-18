News
PIX: Dominant India rout Bangladesh in first Test

December 18, 2022 10:20 IST
Images from Day 5 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Mehidy Hasan during Day 5 of the first Test in Chattogram, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-Test series against Bangladesh after winning the first match in Chattogram by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.

 

Resuming on an overnight score of 272/6 in their second innings, Bangladesh soon lost the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates picking up a wicket with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (84) was next to depart as his entertaining display, which featured six fours and six sixes, came to an end after Kuldeep Yadav found the middle stump as Shakib tried an aerial stroke.

Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with figures of 4/77 in the second innings.

The second and final Test will be played in Dhaka from December 22 to 26.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
