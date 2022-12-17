'Dressing room was calm when wickets weren't falling'

We didn't give away freebies. It's because of our good bowling in the first session, we were rewarded in the next two sessions, says Paras Mhambrey

IMAGE: India pulled back things in the next two sessions as they reduced Bangladesh to 272 for 6 at stumps on the fourth day and took control of the match. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A wicketless first session on Saturday might have frustrated India in the opening Test against Bangladesh but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said his team was rewarded for being patient on a placid track in Chattogram.

Chasing a huge 513, Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan (100) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) frustrated the Indian bowers for the entire opening session and added a record 124 for the first wicket.

But, the visitors pulled back things in the next two sessions as they reduced Bangladesh to 272 for 6 at stumps on the fourth day and took control of the match.

"Batting was becoming easy. But we didn't give away freebies. It's because of our good bowling in the first session, we were rewarded in the next two sessions," Mhambrey told reporters after day four's proceedings.

"It was all about being patient as we knew wicket was going to be easy and it would be hard work (for us). The focus was on hitting the right areas, create the opportunities, even while when there's a half chance."

India had declared their second innings at 252 for 8 with less than an hour to go on day three, setting Bangladesh the stiff chase.

"We knew we had enough runs on the board, had the cushion of a big lead. There was no panic whatsoever. The dressing room environment was calm."

"We pulled back picking six wickets next two sessions make little inroads. We still have to be patient. Overall I'm very happy with the way we bowled," he added.

With his triple strike, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

"What really stood out with Axar was the pace that he bowled with. It's not easy for the batters to step out to him, also the angle he created and the way he released the ball."

"It's very difficult for the batters to decide whether to leave it or play it, especially where the ball was turning a little bit, you have to play those deliveries, and that's where he stood out for me," Mhambrey said.

Kuldeep Yadav made a dream comeback to the Test side after more than 22 months and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

"It's lot of work that he has put in. People were discussing about his speed, he's slower in the air. Credit goes to him, he has made changes to his run up, angles... It allows him to be little quicker in the air. He has been unfortunate last few years, got a knee injury and got hit in nets when he returned."

On Mohammed Siraj, he said, "It's about the character and attitude he carries. Every game that he plays, he gives you that opportunity, even on a placid track like this, he created opportunity."