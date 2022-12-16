News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Relieved Gill admits maiden ton took a long time coming

Relieved Gill admits maiden ton took a long time coming

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 16, 2022 18:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It took Shubman Gill 12 Tests to get to his maiden century

IMAGE: It took Shubman Gill 12 Tests to get to his maiden century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

It was indeed a "special feeling" to score his maiden Test hundred but young Shubman Gill admitted that it took a long time (12 Tests) to achieve the coveted landmark.

Gill on Friday smashed 110 off 152 balls in India's second innings in the opening Test against Bangladesh to register his maiden Test ton.

 

Gill, playing his 12th Test, and Chesteshwar Pujara (102 not out off 130) powered India to 258 for 2 declared, setting Bangladesh a daunting victory target of 513.

At stumps on day three, Bangladesh were 42 for no los, still needing 471 runs for a win.

"I personally thought it (maiden Test century) took a long time to come for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way," Gill told broadcasters Sony Liv after the end of day's play.

"(The century) Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. Special moment for any player -- getting the maiden century here means a lot to me," Gill said after achieving the feat in his 22nd Test innings.

Gill smashed 10 boundaries and three sixes during his entertaining knock.

Asked if he was nervous after reaching 90, he said: "There weren't any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about playing according to the field and then be able to score runs."

Gill said adopting an attacking approach was instinctive. He said pacing the innings was key to success.         

"It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point. I hadn't played there during the whole innings.

"And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I'd faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it's about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter," the 23-year-old right-hander said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa ready to go above and beyond at the Gabba
South Africa ready to go above and beyond at the Gabba
All eyes on Warner as Proteas loom
All eyes on Warner as Proteas loom
Rehan Ahmed to become youngest England Test player
Rehan Ahmed to become youngest England Test player
Messi's final game will crown Argentina or France, Kings
Messi's final game will crown Argentina or France, Kings
Vijay Diwas 2022
Vijay Diwas 2022
AIIMS data retrieved fully, services back, says govt
AIIMS data retrieved fully, services back, says govt
No dropping of voters for not linking Aadhaar card
No dropping of voters for not linking Aadhaar card

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Gill, Pujara tons put India in command on Day 3

PIX: Gill, Pujara tons put India in command on Day 3

Does Malala Know To Play Cricket?

Does Malala Know To Play Cricket?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances