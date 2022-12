IMAGE: Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai met with the Pakistan women's cricket team. Photographs: PCB/twitter

Malala Yousafzai met the Pakistan women's cricket team on Friday.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate received a signed shirt from the Pakistani women cricketers.

IMAGE: The Pakistan women's cricket team presents Malala with a signed jersey.

Pictures tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board showed Malala interacting with some of the players.

Malala, 25, made a rare visit to her native Pakistan, where she had been shot in the head by a terrorist ten years ago, in 2012, for her campaign to educate girls and young women. She now lives in the United Kingdom.