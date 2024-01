IMAGE: Artist Andy Brown paints the game on day one of the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium in Hyderabad, January 25, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Day 1 of the first Test between India and England was full of runs, wickets, fans and drama.

Capturing all those moments and more on his canvas was British artist Andy Brown.

IMAGE: Andy Brown hard at work. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

'I primarily paint sport and live events looking at collective atmosphere and culture. I take inspiration from music, books & history,' Brown says on his Facebook profile.

What do you think of Andy's painting?