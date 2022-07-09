News
2nd T20: How India overwhelmed England to take series

2nd T20: How India overwhelmed England to take series

Last updated on: July 09, 2022 23:11 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Jason Roy. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck three times as a spirited bowling display from the touring side helped them outclass England by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

 

Bhuvneshwar (3-15) rocked England early in their pursuit of 171, removing Jason Roy with the first ball and then his fellow opener and England captain Jos Buttler, before Yuzvendra Chahal (2-10) chipped in with two wickets to leave the home side struggling on 55-5.

Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) kept England afloat with entertaining cameos but a flurry of wickets meant that they were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Richard Gleeson

IMAGE: Richard Gleeson celebrates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Earlier, India's bold new approach to T20 cricket was on show again after they were put in to bat as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant got stuck into the England attack from the outset, accumulating 61 runs in the powerplay.

But that early momentum was halted by paceman Richard Gleeson (3-15), who revelled in a dream debut by claiming the prized scalps of Rohit (31), Virat Kohli (1) and Pant (26) in the space of four balls.

Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Hardik Pandya (12) also departed early, both falling to Chris Jordan (4-27), as England mounted a strong recovery before a 29-ball 46 from Ravindra Jadeja helped India finish on an imposing 170-8.

The teams play one more game at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Team India to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series in August
Fans stunned as Jadeja deletes CSK-related posts
Fan arrested after racism claims at England-India Test
PIX: All-round India crush England to seal T20 series
I was super nervous, says Wimbledon champion
PIX: Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Muslims should oppose incidents like Udaipur: RSS

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

