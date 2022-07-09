Fans react as Jadeja deletes posts related to CSK!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja chat during a Chennai Super Kings nets session for IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to the team's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his official Instagram account, an indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the IPL franchise.

Jadeja was named CSK captain earlier this year after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the season as captaincy was impacting his individual performance.

Dhoni took charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of IPL 2022 with a rib injury, before returning to action for India’s tour of England.

A little over two months ago, the all-rounder ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise.

Fans on social media were quick to notice that Jadeja had removed from his Instagram profile pictures linked to CSK’s IPL 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan.

"Ravindra Jadeja will leave CSK maybe for the 2023 season. Deleted almost every post related to CSK. Also listened about Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu but not confirmed for these two. Hard day for CSK fan to accept," tweeted another user.

Despite having a bad 2022 IPL season, Jadeja was brilliant in his comeback match against England. He smashed a brilliant hundred at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test, played between July 1 and July 5.

CSK congratulated the all-rounder after the BCCI named him vice-captain for India’s upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.