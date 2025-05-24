HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain

Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: May 24, 2025 15:45 IST

Gill

IMAGE: The 25-year-old Shubman Gill succeeds Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Shubman Gill was on Saturday named captain of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming five-match away series against England, signaling the start of a new era in Indian red-ball cricket.

The Ajit Agarkar-led committee had some big choices to make, especially given the recent Test retirements announced by former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Stumper-batter Rishabh Pant, despite his horrendous batting show in the ongoing Indian Premier League, will serve as Gill’s deputy.

Opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who had a successful County Championship stint with Surrey, has received his maiden call-up to the Test side.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is expected to thrive in English conditions with his ability to swing the ball both ways, has also been included in the 18-member squad while veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was left out.

The stylish right-hander from Punjab will wear the captain's armband in the first Test beginning at Leeds on June 20, becoming the fifth-youngest captain in India's Test history at 25 years and 285 days. 

 

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi is the youngest captain in India's Test history dating back to 1932. He was 21 years and 77 days when led the country in 1962 against the West Indies.

India's Youngest Test Captains

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi: 21 years, 77 days (vs West Indies, Bridgetown - March 23, 1962)

Sachin Tendulkar: 23 years, 169 days (vs Australia, Delhi - October 10, 1996)

Kapil Dev: 24 years, 48 days (vs West Indies, Kingston - February 23, 1983)

Ravi Shastri: 25 years, 229 days (vs West Indies, Chennai - January 11, 1988)

Shubman Gill: 25 years, 285 days (vs England, Leeds - June 20, 2025)

REDIFF CRICKET
