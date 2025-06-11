HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WTC Final: Why Labuschagne got the nod ahead of Konstas

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 11, 2025 10:13 IST

Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings with Usman Khawaja in the WTC Final, starting Wednesday

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings with Usman Khawaja in the WTC Final, starting Wednesday, June 11. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday,  explained the reasons why selectors opted for Labuschagne at the top of the order and decided to leave teenager Sam Konstas out of the XI.

Former No. 1-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will be pushed up in the order to open alongside Usman Khawaja.

"With Marnus moving, we thought it's one spot up really. It's not too different to batting three," Cummins said.

"Marnus has experience; he has done well here at Lord's and in England in general."

The Aussie skipper also believed that even without playing, Sam Konstas can still learn and develop, as he has a long career ahead of him.

 

"Realistically, he's (Konstas) really young; he's got a long career ahead of him. So hopefully, even by not playing, we can show him their learning opportunities."

At the same time, Josh Hazlewood won the race against Scott Boland to partner left-armer Mitchell Starc and Cummins in the pace attack.

Cummins spoke about the team's decision to leave Boland out of the XI. 

"There are some guys where you generally say you've done nothing wrong, don't change a thing, and that's Scott, and he's just really unfortunate to miss out," Pat Cummins said as quoted from the ICC.

"The message to Scott is there's a lot of Test matches coming up in the next couple of years, and just because you're in your mid-30s doesn't mean you're missing this Test and that's the last Test of your career."

"I think by having a squad of fast bowlers, hopefully we can extend a lot of careers for an extra couple of years," he added.

All-rounder Cameron Green will play his first Test since back surgery, while Beau Webster retains his spot in the XI and will provide the bowlers some support with his medium pace and spin options.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

© 2025 Rediff.com

