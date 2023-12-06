News
Boom Boom Turns 30!

Boom Boom Turns 30!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 06, 2023 19:30 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 30th birthday on Wednesday, December 6. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram
 

One of the finest bowlers of this generation, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a landmark birthday on Wednesday.

As wishes poured in for Boom Boom who turned 30, his missus Sanjana Ganesan posted a lovely post to wish the speedster.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared a series of photos and said, 'The highs feel transcendent and the lows aren't so bad when we're together.

'Every smile, every tear, every joy, everything, big or small, with you, always (heart emoji) I love doing life with you, happy birthday my (world, heart emojis).'

 

 

 

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
