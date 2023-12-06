News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will play IPL until I can't walk anymore: Maxwell

Will play IPL until I can't walk anymore: Maxwell

Source: PTI
December 06, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You're rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.'

Glenn Maxwell has resurrected his career in the IPL since his move to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell has resurrected his career in the IPL since his move to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021.. Photograph: BCCI

Star Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has vowed to play in the world's biggest cricket league, the IPL "until he can't walk anymore".

The 35-year-old, who played a massive role in Australia's ODI World Cup-winning campaign in India recently, will once again don the colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL next year.

 

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP) at the Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career, the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he said.

Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

"Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin."

Maxwell will return to action as captain of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League against Brisbane Heat in the opener at the Gabba on Thursday.

After winning the ODI World Cup by beating favourites India at home, Australia are now looking to reclaim the T20 world title which they won in 2021.

"As soon as we won this World Cup, we all talked about the refocus towards the next one," Maxwell said.

"I'm hoping it's going be a really exciting summer for the BBL, with what is just around the corner.

"Hopefully a little bit more importance on putting your name up in the headlines for the right reasons and trying to push for those spots," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
'I didn't remove Kohli from captaincy'
'I didn't remove Kohli from captaincy'
Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London
Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London
Michaung: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 5,000 cr central aid
Michaung: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 5,000 cr central aid
SEE: Pak woman crosses border to marry Indian fiance
SEE: Pak woman crosses border to marry Indian fiance
Rs 900 Crores Cyber Scams Prevented!
Rs 900 Crores Cyber Scams Prevented!
Jeetendra Visits Ailing Junior Mehmood
Jeetendra Visits Ailing Junior Mehmood

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Sir Jadeja' turns 35!

'Sir Jadeja' turns 35!

Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!

Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances