PIX: Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.





IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen is bowled by Mitchell Starc during Day 2 of the First Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Sunday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Mitchell Starc bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a sizzling yorker to capture his 300th Test wicket as Australia left South Africa in trouble at 3/2 at lunch on day two of the series-opening Test in Brisbane.

South Africa trailed by 63 runs at the break after Australia were bowled out for 218 in reply to the tourists' first innings 152.



Opener Sarel Erwee was one not out, with number four Temba Bavuma yet to score.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is the seventh Australian to reach 300 Test wickets. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Kagiso Rabada (4/76) and rising star all-rounder Marco Jansen (3/32) had done well to restrict Australia, with the latter denying Travis Head (92) a century.



However, the Proteas bowlers' good work was partially undone as Pat Cummins struck with his fourth ball to dismiss opposing captain Dean Elgar lbw for two, the South Africa opener having failed again after his three in the first innings.



Left-arm paceman Starc then produced a brilliant, swinging delivery that bowled Van der Dussen between bat and pad, becoming the seventh Australian to reach 300 Test wickets.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Dean Elgar. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia resumed in the morning on 145/7, with Head and all-rounder Cameron Green cruising until Jansen had Green out for 18, with Erwee scrambling from first slip to catch an edge that pinged off Keshav Maharaj's hands.



Jansen then had Head caught down the leg-side eight runs short of his century before Lungi Ngidi and Rabada cleaned up the Australian tail.