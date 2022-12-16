News
Sydney Thunder ALL OUT for 15!

Sydney Thunder ALL OUT for 15!

Source: ANI
Last updated on: December 16, 2022 20:35 IST
It’s a record lowest T20 score.

Adelaide Strikers' Henry Thorton finished with sensational figures of 5 for 3

IMAGE: Adelaide Strikers' Henry Thorton finished with sensational figures of 5 for 3. Photograph: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Thunder crumbled in remarkable style against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on Friday, to record the lowest score ever in men's professional T20 cricket history.

Strikers had won the toss and chosen to bat first amassing 139 for 9.  Sydney Thunder lost by 124 runs.

 

Henry Thornton and Wes Agar bowled sensational spells and ended up picking five wickets and four wickets respectively. Sydney Thunder lost a couple of early wickets due to some brilliance in the field by the Strikers fielders, but Thornton and Agar ripped them apart thereafter.

Harry Nielsen ended with five catches and the Thunder batters literally had no answers against the new ball.

Only 5.5 overs were needed to bowl out Thunder – the shortest men's T20 innings.

Between them, Thunder's hitters recorded five ducks, with fast bowler Brendan Doggett leading the way with 4, thanks to an inside edge that raced to the rope.

Opting to bat first, Adelaide Strikers scored 139 runs. Chris Lynn (36) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) scored the highest to guide their team to a competitive total.

Chasing 140, five of the Sydney Thunder batters were unsuccessful in opening their account while the other three players were dismissed after scoring just one run, Brendan Doggett (4) scored the highest in a never-seen-before collapse.

Thornton was the best bowler for Adelaide Strikers, taking up five wickets in 2.5 overs conceding just three runs.

The 2015 match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Stars produced the lowest Big Bash total ever, which was 57. The Thunder's 15 is also the lowest professional cricket score since 1983 and is tied for the seventh-lowest all-time.

