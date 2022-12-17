News
Australia secure series-clinching win in fourth women's T20I against India

Australia secure series-clinching win in fourth women's T20I against India

Source: PTI
December 17, 2022 22:49 IST
Australia

IMAGE: Australia had earlier won the first and third T20Is while India emerged victorious in the second match. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia registered a series-clinching seven-run win over India in the fourth women's T20 International in Mumbai on Saturday.

Chasing 189 for a win, India ended at 181 for 5 in 20 overs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with 46 off 30 balls.

 

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 46 off 30 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Earlier, Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner contributed 42 as Australia posted 188 for 3 after being invited to bat.

For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav got one after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl.

Australia had earlier won the first and third T20Is while India emerged victorious in the second match.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 188 for 3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72 not out, Ashleigh Gardner 42; Deepti Sharma 2/35).

India: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 46, Richa Ghosh 40 not out; Ashleigh Gardner 2/20, Alana King 2/23). 

Source: PTI
