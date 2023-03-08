Confident Aussies gear up for Ahmedabad Test

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats during Australia's training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Following their emphatic nine wicket win in the Indore Test, Australia will be looking to continue the momentum as they seek a series-levelling victory in the fourth and final Test, starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Australia crumbled against spin in the first two Tests before they bounced back in fine style courtesy of their spinners in Indore.

The fourth Test will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium, with a world record 110,000 fans expected on the opening day.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the first day's play along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Once again, the pitch has intrigued the Australian camp ahead of the Test.

Interestingly, the Ahmedabad curators are working on two pitches simultaneously in the lead up to the Test.

Australia Captain Steve Smith said the curator told him on Tuesday morning there was a 60 per cent chance of playing on one nearer the eastern side of the ground that featured predominantly black soil, and a 40 per cent chance of playing on another surface that consisted primarily of red soil, said a report on cricket.com.au.

When asked if he knew which pitch would be used, Smith replied: 'The short answer is no. There's two prepared.'

IMAGE: Travis Head bats in the nets. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid was quite clear which pitch would be used as he inspected only one pitch on Tuesday -- the one featuring more black soil. Dravid was not aware why the other pitch was kept under covers.

IMAGE: Police personnel on duty for the Test match. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

'I don't know why two strips are covered. I never asked him (the curator) why he covered the other one. But I don't know what that was. We're playing on this one, I have no idea about the other one,' Dravid said.

IMAGE: Steve Smith checks out the pitch. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia are likely to continue with their spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who brought them success in Indore.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc bowls in the nets. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

On the other hand, India might consider a change or two as they could bring back Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth Test, which they need to win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.