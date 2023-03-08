Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out with injury since September last year, is expected to be back in training by August this year. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah underwent a successful back surgery in Chirstchurch, New Zealand and has been ruled out of action for six months.

The surgery was done by Dr Rowan Schouten, a noted orthopaedic surgeon attached to the Forte Orthopaedics Hospital in Christchurch, said a report in Cricbuzz.



Bumrah, who has been out with injury since September last year, is expected to be back in training by August this year.



It is believed that Dr Schouten's name was recommended to the BCCI by Shane Bond, a former New Zealand pacer who is now a bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, the team that Bumrah plays for in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the report further added.



If his recovery goes to plans, Bumrah could be in the reckoning for the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

Bumrah last featured for India in the T20I series against Australia in September last year before he was ruled out of the preceding series against South Africa with a back injury and has been out of action since then as he missed big events like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.