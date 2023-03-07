News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul Dravid defends 'poor' track

Rahul Dravid defends 'poor' track

Source: PTI
March 07, 2023 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India is set to take on Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday. Photograph: Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India's head coach Rahul Dravid doesn't regret one bit playing the ongoing Test series against Australia on spinner-friendly tracks as World Test Championship points are at premium and most countries are preparing result-oriented pitches.

While India lead Australia 2-1 in the four-Test series, the "poor" rating of Indore track by ICC match referee Chris Broad has once again raised questions about playing on rank turners, where all the games finished inside three days.

 

"I won't go too much into it. Match referee is entitled to share his opinion. Doesn't really matter if I agree with his reading or not. Doesn't matter what I think. But sometimes with WTC points at stake, you tend to play on wickets that produce results," Dravid was straightforward in his defence of the three tracks in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore.

However, he didn't forget to mention that data analysis of tracks prepared by home teams in last few years has shown that the 22-yard strips in most places have been challenging.

"It can happen, not only in India but across the world if you see, sometimes it is difficult to get that balance perfectly right for everyone and that can happen not only here but in other places as well," the man with 164 Test matches under his belt said.

Dravid did give a bit of idea as to what has been the trigger behind asking for these kind of raging turners. It was the 2021 Test match in Kanpur against New Zealand where India failed to pick up nine wickets on the final day.

"There is a huge premium on results and if you draw a game like we did in Kanpur versus New Zealand, that sets you back in a home game. When you have 12 for a win and 4 for draw, you want to get a win ahead of a draw," he stated.

There was a hint of sarcasm as well as irritation when he spoke about the tracks in South Africa where India played three Tests early last year.

"We have played on some challenging wickets when we go overseas also. Played in South Africa recently (2022), where spinners were completely taken out of the game," he said curtly.

"And everyone wants to produce wickets where eventually one wants results. You will probably prepare wickets where the ball holds a bit more sway over the bat and that's necessary and part of the game," Dravid didn't deny the bowlers' advantage.          

Batting performances need bit of perspective 

India have only one century among top-order batter, scored by skipper Rohit Sharma, while Cheteshwar Pujara is the only other player with a 50 plus score.

"You need to be realistic as to what is a good performance on these challenging wickets, not only here but if you look at last three to four years, wickets have generally got challenging everywhere.

"So you need to be realistic what the bench-marks are now, what standards are on these kinds of surfaces just one good performance can change the game. We saw that with Rohit's performance (in Nagpur) and we have seen that."

On these tracks, Dravid, in fact, is not even expecting a double hundred or a 'Daddy Hundred'.

"It might not be a double hundred but a 50-60 or 70 somewhere, but could actually be a very, very good score in some conditions."

Someone cheekily asked about the critics, saying that during the head coach's playing days there used to be good batting strips on offer and 550 plus used to be scored.

"No one wants extremes but it can happen. I am not going to divulge personal conversations with my players and everyone wants to win and qualify."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: The Aussies inside the world's biggest stadium
PIX: The Aussies inside the world's biggest stadium
Age no barrier for Nathan Lyon's success!
Age no barrier for Nathan Lyon's success!
Kohli slump raises old questions over poor form
Kohli slump raises old questions over poor form
Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM with 2 deputies
Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM with 2 deputies
Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC again in Super Cup
Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC again in Super Cup
Rahul sought Europe, US intervention in India: BJP
Rahul sought Europe, US intervention in India: BJP
Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th term
Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th term

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Better batting track, a chance for Ishan Kishan?

Better batting track, a chance for Ishan Kishan?

WTC Final: How Sri Lanka can spoil India's party?

WTC Final: How Sri Lanka can spoil India's party?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances