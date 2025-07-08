All eyes on India's 'lethal weapon' at Lord's

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will return for the Lord's Test to bolster India's attack as he joins Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Former India cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput lavished praise on India’s pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj, calling them a “lethal bowling weapon” ahead of the all-important Lord’s Test starting Thursday.

Coming off a commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, Team India not only ended their winless streak at the historic venue, but also levelled the five-match series 1-1 in stunning fashion thanks to Shubman Gill’s twin hundreds and a rousing spell from pacer Akash Deep.

“I want to congratulate the Indian team, especially Shubman Gill. This was his Test match. He proved his capabilities as a young captain. The comeback after losing the first Test is commendable. This is a big win, especially because we have never won a match in Edgbaston,” Rajput told ANI.

The Edgbaston Test was all about redemption and response and Gill led from the front. After a shaky collapse at Leeds, the Indian skipper showcased maturity beyond his years, crafting a career-defining 269 off 387 balls in the first innings and following it up with a blistering 161 off 162 balls in the second, batting with flair and precision.

On the bowling front, with Bumrah rested, Akash Deep rose to the occasion. His maiden Test outing was one to remember, 4/88 in the first innings and a match-winning 6/99 in the second. His scalps included heavyweights Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith, slicing through the English line-up under pressure.

“Bumrah, Akash Deep and Siraj will be our lethal bowling weapon. England will have a lot of trouble thinking about how to deal with them. In Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep proved himself. Siraj bowled a brilliant spell. There will be a lot of pressure on England. The Test at Lord’s is crucial,” Rajput added.

India’s pace unit will reunite with its talisman Bumrah for the third Test at Lord’s, where the seam-friendly slope and red Dukes are expected to play a part.

With the series tied and momentum swinging, all eyes now turn to London and to India’s “lethal weapon”.