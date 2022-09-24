A Rohit Hug For DK

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma celebrate victory. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Dinesh Karthik praised Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel for their match-winning contributions against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday.

DK hit the winning boundary to help India level the three-match T20I series 1-1. An emotional Rohit hugged DK after the match. The hug became the talking point after Rohit was seen grabbing Karthik's neck during a playful manner in the first T20 in Mohali.

'Rohit was trying to tell me what the bowler would do. I had my plans. As a middle order batter, it is all about execution. It feels good to hit the winning runs. Rohit with the bat and Axar with the ball stood out. It is also good to see Bumrah back,' DK said after the win.

He stressed that Team India have to take the momentum forward after levelling the series.

'You want to play those crunch games,' DK said. 'But more importantly, we are happy to have put up a show for the crowd with no injuries.'