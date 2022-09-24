News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Rohit Hug For DK

A Rohit Hug For DK

By Rediff Cricket
September 24, 2022 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma celebrate victory. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Dinesh Karthik praised Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel for their match-winning contributions against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday.

DK hit the winning boundary to help India level the three-match T20I series 1-1. An emotional Rohit hugged DK after the match. The hug became the talking point after Rohit was seen grabbing Karthik's neck during a playful manner in the first T20 in Mohali.

 

Rohit Sharma

'Rohit was trying to tell me what the bowler would do. I had my plans. As a middle order batter, it is all about execution. It feels good to hit the winning runs. Rohit with the bat and Axar with the ball stood out. It is also good to see Bumrah back,' DK said after the win.

He stressed that Team India have to take the momentum forward after levelling the series.

'You want to play those crunch games,' DK said. 'But more importantly, we are happy to have put up a show for the crowd with no injuries.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
When Rohit Lost His Cool
When Rohit Lost His Cool
Indian women gear up for Jhulan's farewell match
Indian women gear up for Jhulan's farewell match
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Federer admits to nerves after emotional farewell
Federer admits to nerves after emotional farewell
Finch on what made the difference in the 2nd T20I
Finch on what made the difference in the 2nd T20I
PICS: Roger Federer's grand finale ends in defeat
PICS: Roger Federer's grand finale ends in defeat
When Rohit was surprised by his own batting!
When Rohit was surprised by his own batting!

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Rohit, Axar star as India level series vs Aus

PIX: Rohit, Axar star as India level series vs Aus

2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed

2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances