2nd T20I PIX: Rohit, Axar star as India level series vs Aus

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma displayed his six-hitting prowess with an unbeaten 46 after Axar Patel snapped two wickets in a fiery spell as India notched up a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in a rain hit second T20I in Nagpur on Friday.

The India skipper smashed four sixes and as many fours as he single-handedly helped India chase down a target of 91 with four balls to spare in a match which was reduced to eight overs a side due to a wet outfield.

Earlier, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to 90 for five.

Chasing the target, Rohit made his intention clear as he went on a six-hitting spree, unleashing three monstrous hits off Josh Hazlewood in the opening over to give India's chase a flying start.

The India opener then deposited Pat Cummins' (1/23 in 2 overs) slower delivery into the stands before lifting Adam Zampa (3/16 in 2 overs) over long-off for another maximum.

But the spinner came back to disturb the stumps of KL Rahul (10), who looked to go for a slog-sweep.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled out by Adam Zampa. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Virat Kohli (11) then picked up a boundary off Daniel Sams, before smacking one over Zampa's head for another four.

However, the spinner won the battle of wits as his quicker delivery beat the Indian and disloged the stumps.

Zampa dealt a double blow as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the very next ball as India slipped to 55 for 3 in 4.3 overs.

Unfazed by the fall of wickets, Rohit continued to go strong as he chipped one over cover and then pulled one wide of short fine as Sean Abbott conceded 11 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored a four off Cummins but he couldn't stay long as he holed out to Finch in the seventh over.

Designated finisher Dinesh Karthik then played his part to perfection, knocking off the remaining runs with a six and a four off Sams.

IMAGE: Matthew Wade and Steve Smith of Australia interact. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Earlier, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5.

Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes -- all in the final over off Harshal Patel (0/32) -- while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after wet outfield due to overnight rain reduced the match to a 8 overs-a-side contest.

Australia looked to put up a show for the capacity crowd at the VCA stadium but Axar Patel (2/13 in 2 overs) snapped two wickets in an impressive spell to leave them at 31 for 3.

However, Wade ensured the visitors ended things in a flourish as he along with Steve Smith (8) added 44 runs in the final 18 balls.

Finch scooped one over the keeper's head for a boundary and then sent one across the point area to accumulate 10 runs off Hardik Pandya (0/10 in 1 over), who opened the bowling for India.

IMAGE: Axar Patel dismisses Cameroon Green. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Axar was then introduced and Cameron Green (5) tried to lift him over long-on but a running Virat Kohli couldn't hold on to the ball.

Kohli, however, redeemed himself in the next delivery when his quick throw helped Axar to dislodge the stumps and end Green's stay.

The spinner was again in action when he cleaned up the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a duck as Australia slumped to 19 for 2 in two overs.

Once the two-over powerplay ended, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/12 in 1 over) came on to bowl but Finch danced down the track and smoked him for a maximum as 12 runs came of the third over.

However, Axar was once again in his element as he pegged back Tim David's middle stumps with an arm ball when he looked to go for a slog.

His length balls kept new man Wade in check before the left-hander nailed a reverse sweep to get a boundary.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled Aaron Finch. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

At the halfway mark, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to comeback man Jasprit Bumrah (1/23 in 2 overs) and the India pace spearhead produced his trademark yorker to castle Finch.

In-form Wade then took the onus as he cracked two fours off Harshal -- one across backward point and the other through extra cover.

Bumrah could have had Steve Smith too as his sensational yorker had the batter on all fours. However, Smith and Wade managed to put him away for two fours as Australia reached 71 for 4 in 7 overs.

Wade then went berseck as the final over produced 19 runs.