When Rohit Lost His Cool

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma pretends to choke Dinesh Karthik in jest.

The first T20I between World Champions Australia and current number one India produced a high-scoring contest, which the tourists clinched with four balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Team India failed to defend a massive 208 run total as for the most part, India were left frustrated as they desperately searched for wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool during the match as well. After Axar Patel removed Aaron Finch early, Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Steve Smith in front of the stumps as he was looking to drop it on the leg side and pinch a single.

Surprisingly, there was no appeal for leg-before or a DRS review.

Later, the replays showed that the ball was going on to hit the stumps. When Rohit saw the footage on the big screen, he appeared annoyed with Chahal and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Pacer Umesh Yadav jolted Australia in the 12th over by removing Smith and Glenn Maxwell following successful Decision Review System calls.

It was at this time Rohit was seen grabbing DK's neck in a playful manner. Both Rohit and DK have a common mentor, former cricketer Abhishek Nayar.