News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Rohit Lost His Cool

When Rohit Lost His Cool

By Rediff Cricket
September 21, 2022 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma pretends to choke Dinesh Karthik in jest.

The first T20I between World Champions Australia and current number one India produced a high-scoring contest, which the tourists clinched with four balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Team India failed to defend a massive 208 run total as for the most part, India were left frustrated as they desperately searched for wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool during the match as well. After Axar Patel removed Aaron Finch early, Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Steve Smith in front of the stumps as he was looking to drop it on the leg side and pinch a single.

Surprisingly, there was no appeal for leg-before or a DRS review.

Later, the replays showed that the ball was going on to hit the stumps. When Rohit saw the footage on the big screen, he appeared annoyed with Chahal and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Pacer Umesh Yadav jolted Australia in the 12th over by removing Smith and Glenn Maxwell following successful Decision Review System calls.

It was at this time Rohit was seen grabbing DK's neck in a playful manner. Both Rohit and DK have a common mentor, former cricketer Abhishek Nayar.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
Finch credits dew, team effort in 1st T20I win
Finch credits dew, team effort in 1st T20I win
PHOTOS: Wade tears into India as Australia win opener
PHOTOS: Wade tears into India as Australia win opener
Uddhav-led Sena moves HC for Dussehra rally nod
Uddhav-led Sena moves HC for Dussehra rally nod
Comedian Raju Srivastav Passes Away
Comedian Raju Srivastav Passes Away
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for creating potholes
Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for creating potholes

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Bumrah's absence makes a big difference: Hardik

Bumrah's absence makes a big difference: Hardik

India pay heavily for three dropped catches

India pay heavily for three dropped catches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances