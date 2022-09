IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks with grounds staff as toss is delayed due to a wet outfield. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The toss between India and Australia for the second T20I has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

The pitch inspection will take place at 8 pm IST. After the pitch inspection, the umpires will then take a call on when to start the match. The outfield is wet because it rained heavily on Thursday in Nagpur.

India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first T20I in Mohali by four wickets.