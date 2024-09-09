News
Nissanka smashes century as SL batter England, avoid sweep

Last updated on: September 09, 2024 18:25 IST
IMAGES from the third Test played between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after completing his century

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Sri Lanka completed a rare Test victory in England on Monday as they reached their target of 219 with untroubled ease on the fourth day at The Oval, with Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 127 leading them to a consolation win in a 2-1 series defeat.

After their impressive end to Sunday's final session, Sri Lanka resumed at 94-1, needing a further 125 to win and knocked them off in a little over two hours to finish on 219-2 and win by eight wickets.

It was their fourth victory in 21 Tests in England over 40 years and their first since a 1-0 victory in a two-Test series 10 years ago.

Pathum Nissanka

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka hammered 127 off 124 balls in a match-winning effort. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Their Sunday evening assault had set them up to be favourites but the few England fans scattered around The Oval knew that a few early wickets could make things interesting.

Kusal Mendis had added nine to his overnight 30 before a brilliant running catch by Shoaib Bashir gave Gus Atkinson another wicket, but it proved the only bright note for England on an overcast south London day.

 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bats on Day 4

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Opener Nissanka, who had hammered a quick 53 not out in Sunday's final session to set up the chase, was initially more controlled in his approach, but kept the scoreboard ticking and reached his second test century off 107 balls.

He then cut loose with some big hits and, with the experienced Angelo Mathews also looking untroubled for 32 not out, it turned into an absolute cruise that did not even need the entire first session.

England had been hoping for a 6-0 summer clean sweep after crushing West Indies 3-0 and claiming two more convincing victories over Sri Lanka.

Gus Atkinson

IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, caught out by Shoaib Bashir. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

They looked well-placed for a third after reaching 261-3 in their first innings but a collapse for a total of 325 kept the tourists in the game.

Sri Lanka still looked up against it after managing only 263 in reply but they fought back superbly by bowling England out for 156 in 34 overs on Sunday and then setting about their chase with gusto.

England now turn their attention to white ball cricket against Australia, starting with a T20 on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
