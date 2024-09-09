News
India's dominance haunts Australia: Khawaja

Source: PTI
September 09, 2024 16:30 IST
India beating Australia in last two Test tours Down Under has made rivalry more intense: Usman Khawaja

Australia's Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/ Action Images via Reuters

India beating Australia in the last two Test series in the latter's backyard has made the rivalry between the two teams more intense, feels senior batter Usman Khawaja ahead of the five-match battle beginning November 22.

India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin.

 

In fact, India have won all the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking into account their home wins in 2016-17 and 2022-23 -- both also 2-1 results in a four-match contest.

"For Indians it's always been the case to beat Australia. And more recently, you know, since the rise of India and IPL and everything else that happened, it's the same way with Australia against India," Khawaja said.

"And particularly since India's beaten Australia in Australia the last two times they've come out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It just means a little bit more,” he told Star Sports.

The 37-year-old left-handed opener said that the rivalry between the two teams is huge.

"We're world number one, world number two teams really over the last two years. We were there at the last World Test Championship together. The rivalry has always been huge," said Khawaja who has 5451 runs from 71 Tests after making debut in 2011.

"I take it as a sign of respect and I know it that Indians love beating Australia in any sort of form of cricket. And the tradition that Australia has had over so many years as being one of the dominating teams in world cricket has staked that reputation."

The first Test begins in Perth on November 22 while fifth and the last will be played in Sydney from January 3.

Another senior player Mitchell Marsh talked about "great friendships" complementing intense rivalry with Indian players.

"If you look at recent history, we've won stuff, they've won stuff. And I think that when it's back and forth like that, it builds that rivalry within yourselves. There's great friendships in the Indian team with our team, so there's no hatred. But it's a great on field rivalry, both teams want to win."

"And Australia versus India, it's another opportunity to grow the game of cricket. Not that cricket needs growing in India, but worldwide. People tune into these big series,” said all-rounder Marsh, who has been vice-captain of the team and currently skipper of the T20 side.

Fast bolwer Josh Hazelwood admitted that it's always a great challenge playing against India, especially since they are so used to the conditions Down Under.

"Their top order, no matter who's playing, is unbelievable, their top six or seven. I played them in my debut series, obviously, and we got the win, that might have been the last time. A lot of the same players are still playing, I think I got Virat that game."

"So a lot of our players, I guess, haven't beaten India in a Test series. The guys were playing, such as Travis Head, Cameron Green, guys like that. So, yeah, huge summer for us coming up and hopefully get that trophy back.”

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
More like this

Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly

Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly

Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

