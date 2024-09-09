Noida Test: Opening day's play called off

IMAGE: Outfield conditions rendered play impossible on Day 1 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, on Monday Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

A wet outfield caused by overnight rain prompted match officials to call off the opening day's play in the one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Greater Noida on Monday.

Heavy rain in the last 10 days had left little prospect of any action on the opening day at the stadium in Greater Noida, near Delhi, which has only a basic drainage system.

While there was no fresh shower on Monday, the outfield and the bowler's run-up area were both wet and the umpires undertook several inspections before calling off the day's play.

With rain and thunderstorms forecast throughout the week, it remains to be seen how many days of the Test is impacted.

This is the first-ever Test between New Zealand against Afghanistan who got their Test status in 2017.

Afghanistan play their 'home' matches at the venue because touring teams are not ready to visit the country over security concerns.

Afghanistan, who have played 10 Tests so far, have endured defeats in their last three matches against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

The match marks the first of New Zealand's six Tests in Asia in the next two months, including two in Sri Lanka and three against India.