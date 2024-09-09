Visas approved for Pakistan athletes

IMAGE: Pakistan junior athletics team at the Wagah Border, on Monday Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

A 12-member contingent of athletes from Pakistan, set to participate in the South Asian Athletics Federation Junior Championships, left for Chennai, on Monday .

The Pakistani athletes and officials headed for the South Indian city after getting their visas approved from the Indian High Commission on Saturday.

“The contingent has left via the Wagah border from where they will go to Amritsar and fly to Chennai where the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship is being held,” an official from the High Commission said.

Later in the day, Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the organisers of the event, said the Pakistan contingent has arrived at Wagah border.

"Pakistan junior athletics team and officials arrived today at Wagah Border in Amritsar. The athletes will compete at SAAF junior championship in Chennai starting September 11," the AFI tweeted, along with a picture of the team.

The SAAF Junior Championships will be held from September 11 to 13.