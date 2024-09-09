News
Visas approved for Pakistan athletes

Visas approved for Pakistan athletes

Source: PTI
September 09, 2024 17:07 IST
Pakistan junior athletics team at the Wagah Border, on Monday

IMAGE: Pakistan junior athletics team at the Wagah Border, on Monday Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

A 12-member contingent of athletes from Pakistan, set to participate in the South Asian Athletics Federation Junior Championships, left for Chennai, on Monday .

The Pakistani athletes and officials headed for the South Indian city after getting their visas approved from the Indian High Commission on Saturday.

 

“The contingent has left via the Wagah border from where they will go to Amritsar and fly to Chennai where the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship is being held,” an official from the High Commission said.

Later in the day, Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the organisers of the event, said the Pakistan contingent has arrived at Wagah border.

"Pakistan junior athletics team and officials arrived today at Wagah Border in Amritsar. The athletes will compete at SAAF junior championship in Chennai starting September 11," the AFI tweeted, along with a picture of the team.

The SAAF Junior Championships will be held from September 11 to 13.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

