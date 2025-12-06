HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
De Kock hits ton but India rally to limit South Africa to 270

De Kock hits ton but India rally to limit South Africa to 270

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 06, 2025 17:38 IST

Images from the third and final One-Day International between India and South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock during the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India fought back gallantly through Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav after Quinton de Kock struck his 23rd hundred, restricting South Africa to 270 in the series-deciding third and final ODI, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

India had no hesitation in electing to bowl after winning the toss for the first time in 21 matches. Captain K L Rahul had little hesitation in inserting the Proteas into bat, a clear indication of dew factor making an impact in the evening.

After Arshdeep Singh sent back Ryan Rickelton early, De Kock took control as he smashed a brilliant 106 from 89 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes -- his seventh century against India. He put on 113 runs off 124 balls with skipper Temba Bavuma (48) as the visitors recovered after a slow start in the Powerplay.

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

De Kock was severe on Prasidh (4/66), who erred with his length in his first spell to concede 27 runs in two overs. The left-hander biffed the pacer for 6, 6, 4 in his second over to smash 18 runs.

The 32-year-old quickly pounced on anything that was short, and pacers Prasidh and Harshit Rana were made to pay for their wayward bowling.

Bavuma was more sedate, and made runs through those typical dabs and jabs, occasionally unfurling a drive of elan.

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

De Kock raced to his fifty from 42 balls, and never let the tempo down reaching his hundred in 79 balls.

India found temporary relief when Ravindra Jadeja induced a false slash from Bavuma to get caught by Virat Kohli at point.

South Africa got another move on through a 54-run partnership between De Kock and Matthew Breetzkle for the third wicket, and at 168 for two in 28 overs they were in a good position to press on.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen. Photograph: BCCI

But Breetzke's punishment of part-time spinner Tilak Varma forced a rethink in the Indian camp, as skipper Rahul brought back Prasidh for a second spell, which proved to be the turning point.

The Karnataka pacer broke the back of South Africa's top and middle order in an exceptional second spell (4-0-11-3).

Breetzke was the first man to go, trapped plumb in front with a straight one and four balls later Aiden Markram uppishly chipped a fuller delivery to Kohli at short covers.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

Prasidh soon castled De Kock, whose ugly cross-batted swipe failed to connect a full length delivery from the pacer.

All of a sudden, South Africa found themselves at a shaky 199 for five, losing three wickets in the space of three overs.

 

Once Prasidh was done away with the top and middle-order, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (4/41) took over and mopped up the tail as the Proteas fell well short of a par total on this track.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
