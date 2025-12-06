HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia swell lead over England in second Ashes Test

December 06, 2025 12:38 IST

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland walk back to the pavilion at the tea break on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland walk back to the pavilion at the tea break on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, on Saturday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Alex Carey scored a half-century and tailender Mitchell Starc closed in on one as Australia moved to 450 for eight at tea on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday, extending their lead to 116 runs over England.

Mitchell Starc was 46 not out, with fellow tailender Scott Boland on seven, on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba.

Australia resumed on 378 for six, with wicketkeeper Carey and tailender Michael Neser looking to build a big lead in the day-night Test in reply to England's first innings 334.

 

Alex Carey walks back to the pavilion after being caught by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson.

IMAGE: Alex Carey walks back to the pavilion after being caught by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes had Neser caught behind for 16, ending a 54-run partnership with Carey.

Carey added another 33 runs with Starc before becoming Gus Atkinson's first wicket of the series when he was caught behind trying to cut the seamer.

Ben Stokes in action on Day 3

IMAGE: Ben Stokes in action on Day 3. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Starc and Boland then frustrated England with an unbroken 34-run partnership to survive to the break.

With their hopes of saving the match dwindling, England will need to capture Australia's final wickets quickly after the resumption and make meaningful in-roads into the deficit before a daunting trial under the lights against the pink ball.

Australia lead the five-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Perth.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
