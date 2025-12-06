'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at Delhi Capitals owner Jindal

'It's very important for people to stay in their domain because if we don't go into someone's domain, then they also don't have the right to come into our domain.'

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal, who had asked the BCCI to consider appointing a separate coaches for red-ball cricket. Photograph: BCCI

An angry Gautam Gambhir slammed critics who advocated for split coaching for Team India after the recent Test series defeat against South Africa, asking the opinion-makers to stay "in their domain."



India head coach Gambhir, in particular, lashed out at Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal, who had asked the BCCI to consider appointing a separate coaches for red-ball cricket.



"Some people also said things that have nothing to do with cricket. An IPL team owner (Parth Jindal) also wrote about split coaching," Gambhir said after India outclassed South Africa in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam by nine wickets to claim the three-match series 2-1.



"So this is surprising. It's very important for people to stay in their domain because if we don't go into someone's domain, then they also don't have the right to come into our domain."



He also took a dig at the media for not considering the fact that captain Shubman Gill had to pull out of the first Test in Kolkata after facing just four balls because of neck pain.



"Look, there were a lot of talks because the results didn't go in our favour (in Test series). But the most surprising thing is that not once did any media or journalist wrote that our first Test match (in Kolkata) was played without the captain (Shubman Gill), who didn't bat in both innings (because of a neck injury)," the Indian coach stated.



Jindal had criticised Indian team's selection after the Test series defeat against South Africa, calling for a specialist red ball coach for Tests.



'Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked,' Jindal had posted on X.



'This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.'



Gambhir said such opinion makers should refrain from making remarks that have no direct connection with on-field cricketing matters.

He had also stated his achievements as the red-ball coach in the post-match press conference at Guwahati in what looked like a self-defence mechanism after a series defeat at home.



"I don't give excuses in press conferences. It doesn't mean that you don't show the facts in front of the world or the country. When you go through a transition and when you lose your captain, who is also your main batter in red-ball cricket against such a team (South Africa).



"Then obviously the results are difficult because you don't have that much experience in red ball cricket. And the surprising thing is that no one even talked about it. All the discussions about wickets, I don't know what all things were said."