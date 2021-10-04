PICS: Mithali and Co all smiles after drawing pink-ball Test

IMAGE: A beaming Indian women's cricket team after drawing the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia in Gold Coast on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

India and Australia captains Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning shook hands and settled for a draw on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test at Gold Coast on Sunday.

India were dominant throughout the match and even Australia's coach Matthew Mott admitted that his team were kept under the pump by Mithali's India.

Chasing 272 runs in the final session of the final day, Australia negotiated a draw despite losing two early wickets. India held command in the majority of the Test but that wasn't enough to force a result as rain on the first two days significantly reduced the number of overs bowled. Smriti Mandhana with her maiden Test ton was awarded the Player of the Match.

IMAGE: The Indian women's team livewire both on and off the field, Jemimah Rodrigues jokes around with teammates Punam Raut and Shikha Pandey. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

In the post-match press conference, Mithali Raj talked about the positives from two Tests that the team has played this year.

"In England, we were on the verge of losing and the lower-order put on a brave performance. Coming to Australia Smriti (Mandhana) has played well, her hundered was fabulous. Seamers have bowled well. Jhulan is obviously an experienced player and she has been in a good rhythm. Along with her [Jhulan] the two young seamers has stood out," she said.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in a warm embrace. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Twitter

"It was a mixed feeling. I expected quite a movement with the new ball but it didn't happen. In the latter half of the 1st innings, there was a bit of a movement. For my first experience, I thoroughly enjoyed being on the ground," the Indian captain added.

Mithali also opened about the last-minute change of the call at the toss: "You know with the history of me losing the toss I don’t want it to become my legacy."

"And the way the girls have been pulling my legs for that so I thought let me change [the toss call] but clearly I think I need to take a cue from MS Dhoni regarding how to win the toss," she quipped.