PIX: Indian women dominate Australia in drawn day-night Test

IMAGE: Australia and India players greet each other after their historic day-night Women's International Test Match ended in a draw at the end. Photograph: Regi Varghese/Getty Images

Indian women's team put up a highly commendable performance, dominating Australia for the better part in its maiden Day/Night Test, which ended in a draw primarily due to inclement weather during the first two days.

Resuming the day at 143 for three, Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) went on to share an 89-run stand before Indian pacers triggered the batting collapse, reducing Australia to 241 for nine from 208 for four.

What followed was an interesting declaration from Meg Lanning at the stroke of dinner.

India, who made 377 in their first innings after being asked to bat, played 35 overs in second innings before declaring after tea to set Australia an improbable 272-run target in just 32 overs. Shafali Verma made a fine 52 off 91 balls while Punam remained unbeaten on 41 off 62 balls.

IMAGE: Australia's Alyssa Healy is bowled by India's Jhulan Goswami during day four of the Women's International Test Match at Metricon Stadium. Photograph: Regi Varghese/Getty Images

The target was virtually out of reach for Australia who lost Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney cheaply.

Australia were 36 for two in 15 overs before players of both teams shook hands to settle for a draw. As per rules of multi-format series, both teams settled for two points. The series score stands at 6-4 in Australia's favour.

More than 80 overs were lost due to weather over the first two days, making draw the most likely outcome of the four-day match.

India could have declared at tea with 242-run lead and 41 overs to bowl but they didn't want to leave anything to chance and took the safety-first approach.

India reached 106 for two in their second innings at tea. First innings centurion Mandhana (31 off 48) fell to a fantastic catch in the deep by Ashleigh Garnder. Yastika Bhatia (3) was then promoted to number three to push the scoring rate but she could only last 12 balls.

In the first session, India pacers made the new pink ball talk before an under-pressure Australia made an interesting declaration.

In what seemed as an attempt to move the game forward, Meg Lanning declared the innings before her team could be bowled out. While Deepti Sharma got rid of Gardner, Meghna once again troubled the batters with her outswingers as India took four wickets after the second new ball was taken in the 81st over.

Perry, who averages more than 78 in Test cricket, could have been out as many as three times but had the luck on her side. While one was a close leg before shout, she was also dropped twice. Meghna took her maiden wicket with a beautiful outswinger to have Annabel Sutherland caught behind. Her second wicket was Sophie Molineux, who was foxed by another outswinger (inswinger) to the left-hander.

Scorecard

India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared

Australia women 1st Innings:

Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29

Beth Mooneyb J Goswami 4

Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38

Ellyse Perry batting 68

Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar 28

Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma 51

Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3

Sophie Molineux lbw b Meghna Singh 2

Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2

Darcie Brown lbw b Deepti Sharma 8

Stella Campbell batting 0

Extras (LB-6, W-1, nb-1) 8

Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs) 241

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar 21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2.

India second innings:

Shafali Verma lbw Wareham 52

Smriti Mandhana c Gardner b Molineux 31

Yastika Bhatia b Gardner 3

Punam Raut not out 41

Deepti Sharma not out 3

Extras: (B-5) 5 Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs) 135

Fall of Wickets: 70-1, 74-2, 122-3

Bowler: Ellyse Perry 5-1-14-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-15-0, Stella Campbell 4-1-19-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-6-0, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-10-0, Sophie Molineux 7-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-31-1, Wareham 3-0-12-1.

Australia women 2nd innings:

Alyssa Healy b Goswami 6

Beth Mooney c Gayakwad b Pooja Vastrakar 11

Meg Lanning not out 17

Ellyse Perry not out 1

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 2 wkts, 15 Overs) 36

Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 28-2

Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 6-2-8-1, Meghna Singh 2-0-12-0, Pooja Vastrakar 5-1-13-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-1-2-0.