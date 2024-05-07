News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Jaddu Said After Casting His Vote

What Jaddu Said After Casting His Vote

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2024 19:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja after casting their vote. Photograph: Kind courtesy royalnavghan/Instagram
 

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote in Gujarat's Jamnagar district during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram after the couple exercised their franchise.

'My vote, my right,' Jadeja, who took a break from IPL 2024 to cast his franchise, captioned the picture.

Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Jamnagar North assembly constituency.

Jadeja's sister, Naina Jadeja, and father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, also cast their vote in Jamnagar.

After casting her vote, Naina told ANI. "Voting is our right in a democracy... We should vote for a better future."

In Jamnagar, the BJP's sitting MP Poonamben Maadam is pitted against the Congress' J P Maraviya.

In 2014, Maadam defeated her Congress rival Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam by 175,289 votes. Five years later, in 2019, she retained the seat by defeating her Congress opponent Murubhai Kandoriya Ahir by 236,804 votes.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivab

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?
What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
51 Indian soldiers have left Maldives so far: Official
51 Indian soldiers have left Maldives so far: Official
Cong's Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP
Cong's Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP
Phase 3: Over 60% polling till 5 pm; clashes in Bengal
Phase 3: Over 60% polling till 5 pm; clashes in Bengal

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Dhoni Plays Through Pain

Dhoni Plays Through Pain

Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances