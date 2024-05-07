What Jaddu Said After Casting His Vote

IMAGE: Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja after casting their vote. Photograph: Kind courtesy royalnavghan/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote in Gujarat's Jamnagar district during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram after the couple exercised their franchise.

'My vote, my right,' Jadeja, who took a break from IPL 2024 to cast his franchise, captioned the picture.

Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Jamnagar North assembly constituency.

Jadeja's sister, Naina Jadeja, and father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, also cast their vote in Jamnagar.

After casting her vote, Naina told ANI. "Voting is our right in a democracy... We should vote for a better future."

In Jamnagar, the BJP's sitting MP Poonamben Maadam is pitted against the Congress' J P Maraviya.

In 2014, Maadam defeated her Congress rival Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam by 175,289 votes. Five years later, in 2019, she retained the seat by defeating her Congress opponent Murubhai Kandoriya Ahir by 236,804 votes.