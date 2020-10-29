PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Last updated on: October 29, 2020 22:21 IST

Images from Thursday's Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana celebrates his fifty against Chennai Super Kings during the IPL match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Nitish Rana continued from where he left off in the match against Delhi Capitals last Saturday, scoring another breezy fifty, which powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 172 for 5 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Thursday.

Promoted to open the innings against Delhi Capitals a few days earlier, he scored 81 off 53 balls as the Knight Riders ended up on the winning side.

On Thursday, he put side the ignominy of getting out for a duck against Kings XI Punjab in the previous match as he again opened the innings and demolished the Chennai Super Kings bowlers with a blistering 87 off 61 balls, which included four sixes and ten fours.

IMAGE: Karn Sharma celebrates after crashing into the defence of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Later, cameos from skipper Eoin Morgan (15 off 12) and Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10) helped Kolkata Knight Riders to put up a competitive total.

The Super Kings, who pulled things back in the middle overs after a fine start from Knight Riders openers Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17), leaked 66 runs in the last five overs.

Lungi Ngidi (2/34) was the best Chennai Super Kings bowler while Sam Curran also bowled well early on.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch to dismiss Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Knight Riders innings was built largely on Rana's knock.

The southpaw mixed caution with aggression and overcame a sluggish period in the middle overs with some lovely shots.

He hit three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in the 16th over to up the ante as Kolkata looked for quick runs.

IMAGE: Sam Curran takes the catch to dismiss Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sent in to bat, they got off to a solid start, Gill and Rana putting on 53 runs for the first wicket.

Gill looked in good touch and hit four boundaries before falling to leggie Sharma.

Sunil Narine (7), sent in at number three, smashed the second ball for a six but fell four balls later, unable to clear a Mitchell Santner delivery, Ravindra Jadeja taking a well-judged catch.

The Knight Riders decided to send in Rinku Singh, who was included in the side for the first time this season, ahead of Morgan at number four, but all he could do was score 11 off as many deliveries.

Thanks to good contributions from Morgan and Karthik Kolkata were able to put up a challenging total.