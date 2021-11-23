News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Kohli meets a cool cat during net practice

PICS: Kohli meets a cool cat during net practice

By Rediff Cricket
November 23, 2021 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli pets a cat while taking a break from practice

IMAGE: Virat Kohli pets a cat while taking a break from practice. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli is back to the grind on the cricket field.

The Indian Test captain, who was rested from the just concluded T20Is against New Zealand that the hosts won under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, returned to a practice session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

 

While taking a break from his practice routine, Kohli made friends with a cute kitty, who made its way to his lap and perched itself there comfortably.

'A quick hello from a cool cat at practice,' Kohli captioned the photos he tweeted. 

Virat Kohl with his kitty friend 

The duo, it seems struck a fine bond, with the captain grinning ear-to-ear as the cat played around. 

Kohli has been rested for the opening Test in Kanpur, starting on Thursday, and will return to lead the side in the 2nd Test in Mumbai, starting December 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why ICC will hold T20 WC every two years...
Why ICC will hold T20 WC every two years...
Shahrukh stars as TN lift Mushtaq Ali trophy
Shahrukh stars as TN lift Mushtaq Ali trophy
Malik to miss third B'desh T20I due to son's illness
Malik to miss third B'desh T20I due to son's illness
Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC
Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC
UP polls: Akhilesh eyes small parties for a comeback
UP polls: Akhilesh eyes small parties for a comeback
Where in the world is Param Bir Singh?
Where in the world is Param Bir Singh?
Delhi's air quality improves on the back of winds
Delhi's air quality improves on the back of winds

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Cuban woman claims Maradona raped her as teenager

Cuban woman claims Maradona raped her as teenager

Will Shubman bat in middle-order in NZ Tests?

Will Shubman bat in middle-order in NZ Tests?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances